Those who give permission to be named at the Whanganui citizenship ceremony with Whanganui District Mayor Andrew Tripe (front centre): Worthington family: McKenzie Reign, Sean Marc, Robyn Leigh, Franki Rae, Matteo Peter. Navneet Kaur, Deborah Anne Smith, Jane Redman, Ropina Ati, Josie Anna Hartley, Stephen Frederick Collier. Ranay family: Mark Anthony Lastrilla, Adrien Marco Galicia, Catherine Joanna Marie Galicia. Aaliyah Lyka Pito, Nevil John Freeman, Heide Macalingay Carlé, Xiao Huang, Isham Ehren Ronan Redford and Petra Paterson.

Thirty individuals from nine different countries became New Zealand citizens in Whanganui’s last citizenship ceremony for 2024, on November 7.

“We are honoured to have each of you join the Whanganui community, bringing stories from all over the world and weaving them into the rich fabric of our shared home.” said Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe. “Thank you for choosing Whanganui - together, we are making our community stronger and more vibrant,” he said.



