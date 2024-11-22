Advertisement
Whanganui church fundraiser to solve two water problems

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
4 mins to read
Moses and Julie Nabaala outside Faith City Church.

The water dilemma

Faith City Church in Whanganui has a leaking roof and major renovations planned costing more than $1 million.

A Kenyan couple attending the church have a drought problem. With no rain in their village, they need to raise $100,000 for underground water storage.

The two projects are joining forces for fundraising with a “Garage Sale of the Year” a monster garage sale at Faith City Church.

“The church is coming up to being 50 years old, the building was constructed in 1978 and the church itself started in 1972 at the Davis Lecture Theatre,” associate pastor Ben Hoyle said.

“The roof was designed at the time for a 1-degree pitch, as a consequence, over time it has failed with pooling issues.
“In 2021 there was a major downpour and we had a leak over the creche, which ruined the carpet. Two years later we decided to do something about making the building fit-for-purpose and doing major renovations. These include opening up the foyer area, moving the office and enlarging the creche area.

“Architects are working on design concepts, with building plans expected in the New Year. Of the $1 million needed, so far the sum of $425,000 has been raised.

“The church has risen to the occasion, a number of fundraising events have been done: members writing books with proceeds going to the roof, an art exhibition with 25 works of art auctioned - one going for $1000 and movie nights at the church,” Hoyle said.

Moses and Julie Nabaala at their wedding in Kenya.
Mission

Julie Nabaala and her husband Moses’s fundraising efforts for Kenya fit in with the church’s values. Faith City Church has missionaries the members support in Kenya.

“Missions are a huge part of our values for the church,” Hoyle said.

The Nabaala’s Water is Life Kenya-NZ project is dedicated to creating a 1 million litre underground reservoir in Maralal, Northern Kenya.

“Women are walking two hours a day to get water, and girls are not going to school because they do not have enough water,” Julie Nabaala said.

“We saw our very opposite spectrums on water. They want it, we don’t and we said let’s team up together and help each other.

“So we created a joint community event. We went even further and said let’s invite Whanganuites to come join us in solving these two water crises.

“And let’s make it fun! The idea for a combined Monster Garage Sale, Book Sale and Cafe with hot delicious food was born.

The Garage Sale/Book sale/cafe event

“We decided to create a massive fundraiser that all of Whanganui could come and join in the energy of helping others.

“There will be many good bargains, brand new items at garage sale prices, a book fair for avid book lovers, plants, and treasures galore, but mostly an atmosphere of fun, togetherness and community.

“There will be Devonshire teas, cold drinks, lucky dips and the fun that only Mega garage sales can conjure up. People can come and sample traditional Kenyan food,” she said.

Married in Mtwapa, Kenya 2012, the Nabaalas are now living in Maralal, Northern Kenya in Samburu. Moses, a former Samburu Maasai warrior, is now an elder whose community and family live in Maralal.

They plan to go back in February next year to start the six-week build, in time to be ready for the April rainy season.

Volunteers warmly invited, to make this an event that everyone enjoys and remembers long into the future.

Goods can be donated. A call goes out for good social media and online gurus or experts to help get a website up and going. Call if you can help: 0274 621 311 or email julienabaala1@gmail.com

■ Details: November 30, 9am start, Faith City Church, 127 Springvale Rd, Whanganui (carpark and hall.)

