“The roof was designed at the time for a 1-degree pitch, as a consequence, over time it has failed with pooling issues. “In 2021 there was a major downpour and we had a leak over the creche, which ruined the carpet. Two years later we decided to do something about making the building fit-for-purpose and doing major renovations. These include opening up the foyer area, moving the office and enlarging the creche area.
“Architects are working on design concepts, with building plans expected in the New Year. Of the $1 million needed, so far the sum of $425,000 has been raised.
“The church has risen to the occasion, a number of fundraising events have been done: members writing books with proceeds going to the roof, an art exhibition with 25 works of art auctioned - one going for $1000 and movie nights at the church,” Hoyle said.