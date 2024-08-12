“That inspired me to help others, so I started The Starfish Project. Each year we have a different project.”

The project aims to support a cause or charity each year. The idea and name, she said, comes from a well-known parable about a person rescuing stranded starfish by throwing them back into the sea.

When told they will never save them all, the person responds by pointing out they have saved “that one, and that one”.

It was about making a difference, no matter how small, to one cause, one person, one life at a time, said Bondoc.

She said she moved to Whanganui almost two years ago and wanted to start giving back to her community.

“In my time of need, I had a lot of people helping me. I want to help others who need it by serving God and doing yearly projects.”

Bondoc took part in last year’s Whanganui Gumboot Friday fundraiser and said that experience inspired her to run a fundraising event this year.

“It was fun and a great experience. In the months after that, I heard the call from God to do something to help. I work in childcare and every interaction I have with the kids, I pray they become good citizens and I teach them about helping others. By supporting Gumboot Friday, I hope to make sure this service stays around for if the kids I teach need it and also, that it’s there to help anyone needing the services.”

No sign-up is needed for Saturday’s The Starfish Project Gumboot Friday, with people able to show up with a donation for Gumboot Friday.

As well as serving as their entry, the donation put them in the draw to win a prize, Bondoc said.

“I’ve had a lot of support from sponsors who’ve gifted me vouchers for a raffle.”

She said she looked forward to meeting people at the event.

“We will start and end with prayer. It’s going to be a good time helping people.”

The Details

What: The Starfish Project Gumboot Friday walk

When: Saturday, August 17, 10.30am start

Where: Majestic Square, 98 Victoria Ave, Whanganui

Entry: Donation for Gumboot Friday







