Whanganui charities and community organisations to benefit as Z Energy opens Good in the Hood voting

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
The Koha Shed team in Whanganui.

Owing to a little help from Z Energy’s (Z) “Good in the Hood” programme in 2023, Santa Claus came to The Koha Shed in Whanganui to hand out presents to children in need and on the big day, the organisation hosted a free Christmas lunch for 80 members of the community.

But it’s not just during the holiday season that The Koha Shed is active – it provides kai and household items such as furniture and whiteware to the community throughout the year.

The organisation also provides “set-up packs” of household basics for those who have been homeless, people coming out of emergency housing or those starting again after spending time in prison.

They also grow community gardens, and some of the 2023 Good in the Hood funding also went towards growing more kai to feed hungry members of the community.

Z’s Good in the Hood programme sees local community groups receive a funding boost to support their mahi. As part of Good in the Hood, Z is sharing $1 million with community groups across the country, with each Z service station selecting four local groups to receive a share of the funds.

Customers then get to have a say in how the money is shared between the groups, by using an orange token to vote for their favourite organisation.

“It’s wonderful to be able to support local groups who do so much for our community,” Z retailers Sam Fastier and Eilish Hurley, who operate stations across the region, said. “We’re really grateful for all the work they do so we’re glad we can do something to give back.”

Z’s Head of Community and Sustainability, Abbie Bull, says Good in the Hood supports a huge number of local groups and charities whose hard mahi is making a significant difference on the front lines of their communities.

“The spirit of Good in the Hood is to listen to our communities, who can tell us best about where the money should go. It forms part of our commitment to supporting the needs of the diverse communities across the country,” she said.

Abbie says Z is encouraging people to pop into their local Z store and vote for their favourite community group, before the voting period closes on September 22.

■ Z customers can vote for the following groups instore in Whanganui: Z Dublin Street, Stroke Foundation of New Zealand, City Mission Whanganui, Whanganui Kai Hub, Hospice Whanganui, Z London Street, BrooklynsLove Foundation, Good Bitches Baking, Heart Kids NZ, The Koha Shed Whanganui.

