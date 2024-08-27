Whanganui charities and community organisations to benefit as Z Energy opens Good in the Hood voting

The Koha Shed team in Whanganui.

Owing to a little help from Z Energy’s (Z) “Good in the Hood” programme in 2023, Santa Claus came to The Koha Shed in Whanganui to hand out presents to children in need and on the big day, the organisation hosted a free Christmas lunch for 80 members of the community.

But it’s not just during the holiday season that The Koha Shed is active – it provides kai and household items such as furniture and whiteware to the community throughout the year.

The organisation also provides “set-up packs” of household basics for those who have been homeless, people coming out of emergency housing or those starting again after spending time in prison.

They also grow community gardens, and some of the 2023 Good in the Hood funding also went towards growing more kai to feed hungry members of the community.

Z’s Good in the Hood programme sees local community groups receive a funding boost to support their mahi. As part of Good in the Hood, Z is sharing $1 million with community groups across the country, with each Z service station selecting four local groups to receive a share of the funds.