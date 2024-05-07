IJD student workshop 2024 at Whanganui Jazz Club.

Some 50 music students from high schools in Whanganui and Palmerston North were the beneficiaries of an extraordinary learning experience that demonstrated the formidable improvisational skills that jazz music teaches.

Jazz artist and educator Geoff Culverwell and his VSOP Quartet arrived at the Musicians Club at noon on Tuesday, April 30, International Jazz Day. An hour later, there were 50 high school music students from four different schools in the hall, with musical instruments in hand.

Geoff and his musicians eased their way into a 90-minute tutorial, demonstrating some of the techniques essential to the art of improvisation. Following a 30-minute break for refreshments and discussions, the students stepped up in earnest as Geoff presented a series of musical forms for their improvisations. By listening to each other and expressing themselves while co-operating with each other, an inclusive musical landscape took shape.

IJD Concert 2024, Whanganui Jazz Club.

Then it was over to the St John’s Club for a hearty meal sponsored jointly by the St John’s and Whanganui Jazz clubs, followed by a concert introduced by Mayor Andrew Tripe.

His korero expressed how he has been inspired by the kaupapa of the day - that is, to raise awareness of the virtues of jazz as an educational tool, and a force for empathy, dialogue and enhanced co-operation among people.

What was achieved in a single day can best be illustrated by the response given by one of the students to the question what did you learn from the experience?

“I thought I knew just about all there was to know, but now I realise how much more there is to learn.”

We have been celebrating International Jazz Day in Whanganui since 2018 with support from Creative New Zealand (through their Creative Communities Scheme administered by the Whanganui District Council) and the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO.

We also acknowledge the support of the Whanganui Jazz Club and the music teachers who recognise the importance of the tradition and its positive influence on the education of our rangatahi. For more information, go to www.jazzday.