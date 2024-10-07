Advertisement
Whanganui Camera Club excels with two fabulous exhibitions

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Mayor Andrew Tripe (left) was presented with framed prints taken by Whanganui Camera Club member, David Pearce (right), from an Aero Club aircraft and framed by club president John Smart (centre.)

Whanganui Camera Club opened its week-long framed photographic print exhibitions on Friday, October 4 with the Mayor of Whanganui, Andrew Tripe, officially opening the exhibition and congratulating all the photographers for their works.

“We’ve come to expect great things from our local camera club over its long history and this year adds to that tradition with two ‘must-see’ framed photographic print exhibitions in the Community Arts Centre, Taupō Quay,” said Whanganui Camera Club president, John Smart.

Whanganui Camera Club members with Mayor Andrew Tripe.
“The Annual Members’ Exhibition in the front gallery has taken a new approach this year with groupings of black or white framed photographs of a diverse range of subjects that create its aesthetic, complementing the excellent photography on display.

Some of the photographs of Whanganui district churches.
“The back gallery is special, with a formal presentation of selected images from churches across the wider Whanganui region. The imagery is absorbing, taking us from the classic external shots to a varied range of glimpses of the interiors of these significant places of worship.

General photographs on display.
“The prints are supported by a digital slide show of images from all 70 churches included in this important historical record project.

“The exhibition is in its final few days and finishes on Saturday at 2pm - you won’t want to miss it,” said Smart.

