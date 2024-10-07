Mayor Andrew Tripe (left) was presented with framed prints taken by Whanganui Camera Club member, David Pearce (right), from an Aero Club aircraft and framed by club president John Smart (centre.)

Whanganui Camera Club opened its week-long framed photographic print exhibitions on Friday, October 4 with the Mayor of Whanganui, Andrew Tripe, officially opening the exhibition and congratulating all the photographers for their works.

“We’ve come to expect great things from our local camera club over its long history and this year adds to that tradition with two ‘must-see’ framed photographic print exhibitions in the Community Arts Centre, Taupō Quay,” said Whanganui Camera Club president, John Smart.

Whanganui Camera Club members with Mayor Andrew Tripe.

“The Annual Members’ Exhibition in the front gallery has taken a new approach this year with groupings of black or white framed photographs of a diverse range of subjects that create its aesthetic, complementing the excellent photography on display.