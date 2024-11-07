Advertisement
Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui: Bicycle racks to be disabled on Connect bus services

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Bicycle racks (pictured at front) on buses will not be able to be used on Connect services due to compliance issues for now.

Bicycle racks will be disabled on Connect public transport services from Saturday, November 9, due to the need to clarify a compliance issue.

Horizons Regional Council manager of transport services, Mark Read, says there is currently a compliance debate within the bus industry about carrying bicycle racks.

“The restriction has been issued by bus operators across New Zealand following a safety notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA),” he said.

“NZTA determined the way some bicycle racks are fitted on some buses can partially obscure headlights. NZTA sent an alert to all public transport authorities across the country, asking operators to check their buses.

“After further evaluation and consideration of the safety notice, bus operators have unanimously agreed to implement a complete ban on using bicycle racks until these safety concerns can be addressed due to the compliance and safety risk.”

The racks already installed on Connect buses will remain in place but will not be able to be used, says Mr Read.

“We know this is inconvenient for passengers, as the racks help to provide low-emissions transport options. However, our focus is on the safety and well-being of our passengers and our frontline public transport staff.

“We are working with operators to communicate this to drivers and passengers. We will work with operators, other regional councils, the Bus and Coach Association, and NZTA to resolve this as soon as possible,” said Read.

For more information about public transport in the Horizons Region, see horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport or follow Connect - Horizons Regional Transport on Instagram and Facebook.


