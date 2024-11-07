Bicycle racks (pictured at front) on buses will not be able to be used on Connect services due to compliance issues for now.

Bicycle racks will be disabled on Connect public transport services from Saturday, November 9, due to the need to clarify a compliance issue.

Horizons Regional Council manager of transport services, Mark Read, says there is currently a compliance debate within the bus industry about carrying bicycle racks.

“The restriction has been issued by bus operators across New Zealand following a safety notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA),” he said.

“NZTA determined the way some bicycle racks are fitted on some buses can partially obscure headlights. NZTA sent an alert to all public transport authorities across the country, asking operators to check their buses.

“After further evaluation and consideration of the safety notice, bus operators have unanimously agreed to implement a complete ban on using bicycle racks until these safety concerns can be addressed due to the compliance and safety risk.”