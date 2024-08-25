Volunteers need to be over 18 years old.

“We’re looking for people of all different age groups and cultures to join our team. The requirement is to give an hour a week minimum and to pass a police vetting check. If you’re warm, friendly, a good listener and interested in spending time with an older person, we’d love to hear from you.”

Volunteers receive training and wrap-around support, she said.

“They’re very supported. We discuss their role, and what they do and give them tips and tricks to help. As well as this we regularly meet with the volunteer and client to ensure both are happy with how things are going.”

Once trained, Raikes pairs the volunteer with an older person.

“We do this by finding out each person’s interests and work to create a match that fits. Sometimes these matches aren’t made to be but we work with the client and volunteer and pair them with someone else to ensure everyone is happy.”

She said they have a great team of volunteers and are looking to add more.

“If this is something you’re interested in, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information, call Age Concern Whanganui on 06 345 1799.