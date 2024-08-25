Advertisement
Whanganui Age Concern searching for visiting service volunteers

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Age Concern Whanganui is looking for more visiting service volunteers.

Volunteers are needed for Whanganui Age Concern’s visiting service.

Visiting service coordinator Heidi Raikes said the service connects volunteers with senior citizens.

“I’ve been in this role for four months. From what I’ve seen so far, it benefits both parties. It helps our clients, who are socially isolated for many different reasons, and gives a sense of purpose to our volunteers.”

She said older people who are isolated have greater chances of health risks.

“Older people may become isolated due to their friends passing away or limited access to getting outside. This creates a disconnect with the community which can affect their happiness. These people do benefit from regular visits. It gives them something to look forward to and makes a real difference to the health and happiness of an older person.”

Volunteers need to be over 18 years old.

“We’re looking for people of all different age groups and cultures to join our team. The requirement is to give an hour a week minimum and to pass a police vetting check. If you’re warm, friendly, a good listener and interested in spending time with an older person, we’d love to hear from you.”

Volunteers receive training and wrap-around support, she said.

“They’re very supported. We discuss their role, and what they do and give them tips and tricks to help. As well as this we regularly meet with the volunteer and client to ensure both are happy with how things are going.”

Once trained, Raikes pairs the volunteer with an older person.

“We do this by finding out each person’s interests and work to create a match that fits. Sometimes these matches aren’t made to be but we work with the client and volunteer and pair them with someone else to ensure everyone is happy.”

She said they have a great team of volunteers and are looking to add more.

“If this is something you’re interested in, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information, call Age Concern Whanganui on 06 345 1799.

