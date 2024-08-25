Volunteers are needed for Whanganui Age Concern’s visiting service.
Visiting service coordinator Heidi Raikes said the service connects volunteers with senior citizens.
“I’ve been in this role for four months. From what I’ve seen so far, it benefits both parties. It helps our clients, who are socially isolated for many different reasons, and gives a sense of purpose to our volunteers.”
She said older people who are isolated have greater chances of health risks.
“Older people may become isolated due to their friends passing away or limited access to getting outside. This creates a disconnect with the community which can affect their happiness. These people do benefit from regular visits. It gives them something to look forward to and makes a real difference to the health and happiness of an older person.”