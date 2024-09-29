This will be one the biggest decisions our council and every other will make this term, with our 3 waters - drinking, waste and stormwater - and is this Government’s attempt to deal with the quality of our drinking water (Taumati Arowai Water Services Regulator) and significant under-investment in water assets by many councils over time.

While the previous Labour Government’s 3 waters proposal went down like a brick, as was taking ratepayer assets and putting them in new unelected, co-governed entities, the coalition Government’s Local Water Done Well reform has removed co-governance and given us more choice with what happens with our assets, albeit putting a strong accountability framework in place.

We have a choice of five delivery models from the in-house business unit (status quo), our own Council Controlled Organisation (CCO), multi-council CCO, mixed council/consumer trust or consumer trust owned.

In my mind, only the first three are on the table – status quo, our own CCO or multi-council CCO. Key findings show a marginal financial case for a multi-council CCO model but a strong strategic case for going with our neighbours (i.e. Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and even Palmerston North).

The benefits discussed include:

a) we all retain ownership of our own assets

b) improved ability to meet Treaty obligations

c) a regional shared voice and strengthened negotiating position

d) access to improved funding tools

e) improved delivery outcomes from streamlining and consistency and

f) great capacity to manage change.

With all these water service CCO models (WS-CCO), whether our council only or multi-council, direct that board appointments must be competency-based and cannot include council staff or elected members!

The Whanganui District Council will have to consult the community on its proposed Water Services Delivery Plan.

I have the impression that our key staff and mayor are leaning towards some kind of multi-council CCO model and while I remain open to considering that, Whanganui has invested well in its 3 waters assets, they are in relatively good shape.

I get concerned when key assets and decisions end up being taken “out of our direct sight and control” and frankly I find the thought of a multi-council CCO being responsible for the complexity, size and risk of numerous councils’ key water assets quite frightening.

I often say that the previous Minister of Health “fired” myself and my colleagues overnight in collapsing 20 District Health Boards into Te Whatu Ora Health NZ.

As a community we now have no direct control over the range of services and any key issues at Whanganui Hospital; we know health is in a crisis and even 35,000 people marching against the “broken promise” rebuild of Dunedin Hospital is unlikely to sway this Government.

My point is that councils and hospital boards don’t get every decision right and are often a random group of popular people but they are your only voice and ability to effect change.

Once decisions are moved sideways, like a multi-council CCO, it will be very difficult to oversee and monitor them, even with the best will in the world. Watch this space.