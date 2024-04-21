Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club members are hosting the Autumn Flower Show in conjunction with the Wanganui Horticultural Society.

The show is being held at the Wanganui Intermediate School Hall in Dublin St and is open for public viewing on Saturday, April 27, from 1pm to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.

As you enter, in the hall foyer there will be competitive works by the Wanganui Floral Art Society members who are presenting an autumn theme “Ode to Autumn” with titles including Autumn Tapestry, A Rusty Richness Reigns, Farewell Summer and Novel and Nutty. There is a class for children, An Autumn Gift.

In the main hall the amazing chrysanthemum blooms will be on display. They come in a large array of varieties and colours, Large Exhibition, Decorative, Single, Fantasy, Anemone Centred, to name a few.

There will be exhibitors from Palmerston North, Feilding, Hawera, Whanganui and the judge, Dennis McCarthy from Levin, will be looking for blooms with good colour, shape and size in each of the different varieties.

The hall will also have garden flowers, house plants and garden produce on display. Anyone is welcome to enter the show by contacting Lyn Hoskyn on 06 3680009 or 0272465224 by Thursday night.

There will be a selection of craft stalls around the perimeter of the hall, selling sewing, knitting, jams and pickles, plants and other interesting items. The chrysanthemum club members will be selling potted Charm Chrysanthemum plants and posies of flowers. Afternoon teas will be available. Cash only, sorry no eftpos available.

Members of the public are encouraged to come and enjoy all the different aspects of the show and learn knowledge on the cultivation of growing chrysanthemums and gardening in general.



