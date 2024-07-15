Janet Wakeling is Volunteer of the Month.

This month’s Volunteer of the Month has been awarded to Janet Wakeling by Volunteer Whanganui. Wakeling volunteers for Sustainable Whanganui and has been there for 18 months.

Whanganui Volunteer Centre manager Sandra Rickey presented Wakeling with a certificate, volunteer badge and Mud Ducks $40 voucher.

Wakeling started at Sustainable Whanganui with a three-hour shift on a Thursday afternoon and went on to volunteer on Tuesdays as well, then decided to open up the shop on a Saturday morning from 10am-1pm. This was when the shop was located at the Recycling Centre. There are seven volunteers at Sustainable Whanganui working on shifts.

“We shifted to Drews Avenue on May 13 this year and I just volunteer on Saturdays,” said Wakeling.

Known affectionately as “The Jar Queen”, Wakeling started with jars, sorting out bags of jars into various categories. “Because I’m into preserving and using jars a lot myself, people will come in wanting a certain size and I’ll know where they are and can offer advice,” she said.