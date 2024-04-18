Volunteer of the Month donates more than time

Sandra Rickey, manager, Whanganui Volunteer Centre Trust, presents Jasmine Fore with her certificate in appreciation of her voluntary work for the New Zealand Blood Service.

Sandra Rickey, manager, Whanganui Volunteer Centre Trust, presents Jasmine Fore with her certificate in appreciation of her voluntary work for the New Zealand Blood Service.

Jasmine Fore is this month’s Volunteer of the Month. She was nominated by Rachel Judd, donor relations coordinator - New Zealand Blood Service, and presented with a certificate, volunteer pin and a $40 Mud Duck voucher.

“Jasmine has always been amazing at picking up full-day shifts,” said Judd. “Our mobile unit often runs for seven hours, so we split the day into two shifts to make it easier for the volunteers, but Jasmine will always work a full day for us and volunteers at the majority of our mobiles.

“Collection staff have said Jasmine is super friendly, bubbly and is really accommodating to our donors. Given her nursing background, she is very aware of any donors who are feeling unwell, she interacts well with staff and donors. She is an absolute pleasure to deal with.”

Jasmine has been volunteering for New Zealand Blood Services for over a year and makes people welcome and provides them with a cup of tea. She works as a registered nurse in Whanganui. Her work at the Blood Services sees her work a full day every three months when there is a visit to Whanganui.

“I wanted to give back to the community, meeting new people, it is something different,” said Fore. “I enjoy doing it, it’s good meeting new people and talking to them and seeing familiar faces as well,” she said.

Fore has lived in Whanganui all her life and has spent 13 years as a registered nurse. She has done nursing contracts in Australia, with short-term rural contracts in Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania and Victoria.

Donors usually give their blood once every six months. They are asked a few questions to see if they pass the criteria. If they do, they can give blood - it takes about 10 minutes. It is best to book in early, but you can walk in as well.

“I usually donate blood when I’m finished working,” said Fore. “The team is pretty good, and they’re friendly. The service is based at St Mary’s Church Hall, which has good parking available. When donors have finished giving some blood, they can have a cup of tea.”

Volunteering in Whanganui

Whanganui Volunteer Centre represents 98 volunteer organisations with over 1300 volunteers, managed by Sandra Rickey.

“It’s about supporting organisations with volunteers to help them exist,” she said.

“The country wouldn’t run without volunteers, they are the backbone of the community. People have special needs such as health-related issues and there are organisations there to support them to make their life better.

“It’s hard to get funding, that’s where volunteers are so important.”

Here are some positions that are available:

■ Transport Driver for Patients

■ Team Manager Swimming Special Olympics

■ Youth Event Support

■ Dial the Newsreader

■ Coastguard Radio Operator

■ Unity Food Administrator

■ Brass Whanganui Lawn Mower Team Member

■ Wanganui Community Patrol

■ Creative Space Board Members

■ Environment Base Assistant

■ Opera House — Backstage Crew Member

■ Whanganui Liaison Officers — Canine Friends

Room 110, 1st Floor, Community House, 60 Ridgway Street, Whanganui, phone 06 3479430.