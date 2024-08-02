Advertisement
Violin and piano duo to play as part of Whanganui concert series

2 mins to read
Matilde Loureiro and Jun Bouterey-Ishido at a concert they gave in the Museu Oriente in Lisbon, Portugal.

Continuing its 2024 subscription concert series, Chamber Music Whanganui is delighted to welcome pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido back to the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre, where he will be joined by Portuguese violinist Matilde Loureiro. These European-based musicians are on a return visit to New Zealand and will perform in Whanganui on Saturday, August 10 at 7.30pm.

Their programme consists of music for both violin and piano duo and solo piano, drawing on the folk music of Eastern Europe by Bartok, Ravel’s early impressionistic style as well as his later interest in jazz, and the more formal, classical idiom of a Beethoven sonata.

After completing his Bachelor of Music (Hons) at Canterbury University, Jun Bouterey-Ishido, continued postgraduate studies at the Liszt Academy (Budapest) and the Musikhochschule Stuttgart, graduating with a Master and Konzert-examen with Distinction.

In addition, he has participated in many masterclasses with renowned pianists including Alfred Brendel, Edith Fischer, Ferenc Rados and András Schiff.

Jun performs frequently in New Zealand, and has been invited to give recitals in France, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Chile and Japan. Among numerous prizes, he was awarded second prize at the 2017 Maj Lind International Piano Competition in Helsinki, Finland.

Violinist Matilde Loureiro also graduated with Distinction in her Bachelor of Music degree from the Conservatorium of Amsterdam. She continued postgraduate studies at the Mozarteum Salzburg and the Academia Santa Cecilia in Portogruaro, Italy, also participating in masterclasses with Gerhard Schulz, Rita Wagner and Ferenc Rados.

Matilde has given recitals in Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy, France and the Czech Republic and was invited as soloist to the Festival of Pará, Brazil. She is regularly invited as concertmaster and soloist by the Sinfonietta de Braga. Included in the prizes she has received is the Special Prize at the 2016 International Violin Competition Jeunesses Musicales, Belgrade.

Since 2019, Matilde and Jun have jointly been directing a chamber music residency and festival in Trás-os-Montes, Portugal, presenting a varied repertoire in a rural setting.

■ Tickets for this concert are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos). Adults $40, seniors $35, CMW subscribers $25 (or prepay), students $5.

