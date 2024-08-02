Violin and piano duo to play as part of Whanganui concert series

Matilde Loureiro and Jun Bouterey-Ishido at a concert they gave in the Museu Oriente in Lisbon, Portugal.

Continuing its 2024 subscription concert series, Chamber Music Whanganui is delighted to welcome pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido back to the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre, where he will be joined by Portuguese violinist Matilde Loureiro. These European-based musicians are on a return visit to New Zealand and will perform in Whanganui on Saturday, August 10 at 7.30pm.

Their programme consists of music for both violin and piano duo and solo piano, drawing on the folk music of Eastern Europe by Bartok, Ravel’s early impressionistic style as well as his later interest in jazz, and the more formal, classical idiom of a Beethoven sonata.

After completing his Bachelor of Music (Hons) at Canterbury University, Jun Bouterey-Ishido, continued postgraduate studies at the Liszt Academy (Budapest) and the Musikhochschule Stuttgart, graduating with a Master and Konzert-examen with Distinction.

In addition, he has participated in many masterclasses with renowned pianists including Alfred Brendel, Edith Fischer, Ferenc Rados and András Schiff.

Jun performs frequently in New Zealand, and has been invited to give recitals in France, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Chile and Japan. Among numerous prizes, he was awarded second prize at the 2017 Maj Lind International Piano Competition in Helsinki, Finland.