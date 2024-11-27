“Pack a picnic full of local treats and pack your dancing shoes for their biggest party, where there’ll be food, fashion, live music, and entertainment for all ages.

“Be sure to check out their fine selection of magnificent machines. Come and admire classic cars, tractors and steam engines, or hop aboard a river cruise on the P.S Waimarie or M.V Wairua,” said Jellyman.

Steam Incorporated is proud to be working with the Whanganui Vintage Trust in bringing a steam and diesel-hauled train to Whanganui for Vintage Weekend.

Steam Inc. will be offering a range of vintage locomotive experiences not to be missed, book your tickets now.

Each day has something different, from a paddle steamer adventure upriver, to a “Vintage Steam and Cuisine” evening aboard the locomotive, or take to the skies aboard the Air Chatams DC-3 for unimaginable views.

Property Brokers, as principal sponsors of Vintage Weekend, are extremely proud to be sponsoring the event for the third year in a row.

“We’ve made a commitment to Whanganui, we think it’s great for the city,” said the area manager of Property Brokers, Ritesh Berma.

“It brings a lot of people in, it certainly shows what Whanganui is all about and we think the weekend is fantastic.

“We’re 100% behind the event and our staff get behind it. We’re fully on board with what the trust is doing and we’re happy to support this event,” said Berma.

Decade-long

While in Whanganui, rediscover the Te Whare O Rehua, The Sarjeant Gallery, which recently re-opened after a decade-long redevelopment. Explore a captivating collection of art, old and new, and immerse yourself in a celebration of our rich cultural heritage.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with history and creativity - come and celebrate.



