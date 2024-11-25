UCOL Whanganui Design & Arts Student Exhibition DnA24

Exhibits at the Community Arts Centre. Photo/Gerry Le Roux

Whanganui has long been a proud hub of creativity and recognised internationally as a Unesco City of Design.

Ucol Whanganui is privileged to continue contributing to the city’s vibrant cultural landscape by offering creative education rooted in a rich history of delivering excellence in design, arts, glass, and fashion.

Guest speaker Miles Ward. Photo/Gerry Le Roux

They take pride in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and empowering the next generation of artists and designers.

This year has been a vibrant one for the Whanganui arts community, highlighted by the much-anticipated reopening of the redeveloped Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.