UCOL Whanganui Design & Arts Student Exhibition DnA24

Exhibits at the Community Arts Centre. Photo/Gerry Le Roux
Whanganui has long been a proud hub of creativity and recognised internationally as a Unesco City of Design.
Ucol Whanganui is privileged to continue contributing to the city’s vibrant cultural landscape by offering creative education rooted in a rich history of delivering excellence in design, arts, glass, and fashion.
They take pride in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and empowering the next generation of artists and designers.
This year has been a vibrant one for the Whanganui arts community, highlighted by the much-anticipated reopening of the redeveloped Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.
It has also been a successful year for Ucol’s creative students and staff, with exhibitions, artist talks, field trips, and participation in various competitions. The year concludes with the annual student exhibition, DnA24.
Now in its seventh , DnA24 showcases a diverse range of works across five unique locations. The exhibition celebrates the creativity and versatility of the students, offering a glimpse into their bright futures.
The opening of DnA24, on Thursday was well attended by friends, family, community members, and stakeholders. Guest speaker Miles Ward, a proud graphic design alumnus, shared his insights.
Ucol Whanganui was also honoured to be among the first to display the new Unesco Whanganui banner at the exhibition opening, provided by Whanganui & Partners.
DnA24 features work from design & arts students at all levels, from certificate, diploma and degree to masters. The exhibition embraces a variety of media, including glass, fashion, ceramics, visual arts, sculpture, design, textiles, and more.
This dynamic showcase can be viewed across five locations: Ucol Whanganui Atrium, Level 2 C Block, Edith Gallery, Community Arts Centre, and NZ Glassworks.
■ Viewing is available from 10am to 3pm, with the exhibition closing on November 28 at 3pm.