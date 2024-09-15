The Whanganui High School team had a great week. After finishing 19th last year, they were aiming for a higher place this year. They started the tournament well, facing home rivals Collegiate, playing a steady game and winning 39-34. Next up was New Plymouth Girls High School which ended up third in the tournament, losing 43-27. Day two was against St Matthews College for the final pool play game, which the Whanganui team won, putting them in the top 16. The next game was against Manukura, losing 36-25.

Day 3 they played this year’s winners, St Mary’s College losing 54-25. From here the team had several close games, playing goal for goal but remaining composed and keeping pressure on to create turnovers and take each game in the final minutes – some very exciting netball. Great leadership from Year 13 players Te Ari Paranihi and Teresa Rennie was shown all week and an amazing show of talent was displayed on the court by the whole team. The final game was a play-off for 9th and 10th, losing 35-25 to Kapiti College, gaining our local girls a commendable 10th place in the tournament.

Coach Lisa Murphy and manager Robyn Walford were thrilled with the team, who gave their best in every game.

“It was a pleasure for us to be a part of,” Murphy said.

Whanganui Collegiate had a fantastic showing at the tournament, with the girls playing their best netball on the final day despite the toll of a long, exhausting week. It was especially impressive given that seven of the players were attending the tournament for the first time, and the team is clearly in a rebuilding phase. While the girls were a little more broken and fatigued by the end, their determination shone through, and coach Elise Niu couldn’t be prouder of their effort.

“I’m excited for what’s to come next year when the tournament is in Palmerston North!”

The team placed a hard-fought 21st in the grade, a fantastic effort for a young team.

Whanganui Girl’s College A1 moved up to Premier 3 grade at Saturday netball, a goal they set early in the season. A win first up at the tournament against the local team City College was a positive start, however, narrow margin losses for the following two games, sent us to the bottom 16 for cross-over games. While all games over the following couple of days remained close in score, the increased physicality of the matches was something they were not used to and it contributed to the young team’s results. However spirits remained high, and valuable gains were made over the week, finishing 23rd.

Whanganui City College had two girls experiencing their first tournament in Napier, while most of the players were playing their third and final Lower North Island tournament. Their tournament began with some tough games, but they bounced back with some good wins. There were aching muscles and tired bodies but the team recovered well each day and bounced back to continue playing competitive netball. The girls enjoyed being able to watch some of the A grade games – an eye-opener for some, seeing the physicality and court awareness of the top-tier teams.

The team set personal goals and team goals, each achieving them, an accomplishment both on and off the court. The team had some great accommodation along the waterfront, having a lot of fun, and enjoying what was the end of an era for many in the team. The team played Te Kura o Kokohuia in the final playoff game for 23rd and 24th, with Kokohuia taking the win.

The Kokohuia team enjoyed their tournament experience in Napier, soaking in the atmosphere of a large, and very competitive tournament. Most of the girls have not played in a tournament environment, so there was a lot to learn and take on board for next year. They worked tirelessly all week and had a lot of fun along the way.

The Lower North Islands tournament is a wonderful opportunity for our young players to enjoy a tournament experience, have exposure to a high standard of play, and learn to manage the physical demands of a tournament.

It was wonderful to see Netball Whanganui life members Marj Keelty and Diane Tasker awarded life membership for Lower North Island Secondary Schools. Another wonderful achievement and a testament to their dedication to the game.

Special congratulations must also go to Nevaeh Blake and Ruby McIntyre from Whanganui High School and Lizzy Adrole from Collegiate, for their selection to play in the Central Netball Advanced Camp in November in Palmerston North. This prepares our Central Zone players for the Netball NZ Development camp in January 2025 should they be selected. Whatever the outcome, this is a great privilege and wonderful opportunity for these young ladies and we wish them all the very best.