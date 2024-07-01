The Bitches’ Box entertainment for rural community

Rural Support Trust is a nationwide network of trusts throughout New Zealand. They have strong links to Civil Defence, MSD and rural professionals.

The Ruapehu-Whanganui Rural Support Trust was established in 2009, borne of necessity when the Ruapehu region had a severe drought in 2008.

“A lot of farmers just weren’t prepared, they hadn’t experienced anything like that before,” said co-ordinator Alystair Kydd. “It made sense to combine Ruapehu with Whanganui as one trust - there is the symbolic link of the Whanganui River that runs between it. Any major disaster impacts either region or both.

“We want to be empathetic and caring due to farmers’ financial pressures, health and wellbeing, employment and family pressures.

“Farming is a rewarding job, but it can be quite a solitary one. Providing support for farmers is essentially what we do.

“We have trustees from both districts that are part of it. We have a connection with the Whanganui and Ruapehu district councils.

“The facilitators have usually been through challenging circumstances in their lives. They have a good understanding of what farmers and rural communities can be going through.

“We provide free and confidential services, which are there all the time through 0800 787 254 (0800 Rural Help). We work behind the scenes with 12 trust members covering the whole agriculture sector: dairy, sheep and beef, and growers. We are a pressure release valve for farmers,” said Kydd.

The Bitches’ Box is a signature event for the year for the trust plus some “brunch shouts” to get farmers off their farms to have a barbecue and hot drink and take some time to make connections again.

The brunch shouts will be repeated this year before the lambing season.

■ The Bitches’ Box performs at Upokongaro Macnab Domain Hall on Friday, July 5 at 6pm and again in Taumarunui the next night on July 6.



