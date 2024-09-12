Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Teaching how to sew on a button is a new service at Repair Cafe

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Repair Café Whanganui volunteer Pat Livesley wants to teach people how to sew on buttons.

Repair Café Whanganui volunteer Pat Livesley wants to teach people how to sew on buttons.

To most older people, sewing a button on a garment is a basic skill learned in childhood. But it’s not necessarily something everyone can do.

Threading a needle, for many people, requires technique and a needle threader.

Repair Cafe Whanganui is offering to teach visitors how to sew on buttons by hand this month.

Volunteer sewing expert and stitcher Pat Livesley has been with the organisation since March, bringing her own sewing machine to most events and mending clothes and other soft tech items each time.

“I’ve been sewing since I was a little girl,” says Livesley. “My nanny had a treadle sewing machine and I made dolls’ clothes.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Like many of the six sewing machinists who have volunteered at Repair Cafe Whanganui, Pat sews most days.

Her specialities are quilts, duvet covers, and pouches for small change.

“I want to pass on some life skills,” she said. “If you’ve got four holes in the button, you can make a pattern there.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You’ve got the satisfaction of sewing on the button, not throwing the garment away and not having to use an inelegant stapler or a safety pin.”

Pat has bought seven sewing kits which include three needles, sewing scissors, a variety of buttons, some thread, safety pins, domes, and a needle threader. These will be available for visitors to use and buy if they wish.

Other buttons are available at the event, as are bags Pat has made from pairs of op-shop jeans.

Project lead Margi Keys says other Repair Cafes offer to teach people how to sew on buttons. “Kāpiti Youth Council asked Raumati South Repair Cafe to run a workshop for young people,” she said.

“They ran two sessions on clothing repairs with up to 20 college students per session. Everyone should know how to sew on a button.”

  • Details: The next event is on September 28 at Harrison Street Community Church Hall, opposite 64 Liverpool Street.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek