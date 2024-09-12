Teaching how to sew on a button is a new service at Repair Cafe

Repair Café Whanganui volunteer Pat Livesley wants to teach people how to sew on buttons.

To most older people, sewing a button on a garment is a basic skill learned in childhood. But it’s not necessarily something everyone can do.

Threading a needle, for many people, requires technique and a needle threader.

Repair Cafe Whanganui is offering to teach visitors how to sew on buttons by hand this month.

Volunteer sewing expert and stitcher Pat Livesley has been with the organisation since March, bringing her own sewing machine to most events and mending clothes and other soft tech items each time.

“I’ve been sewing since I was a little girl,” says Livesley. “My nanny had a treadle sewing machine and I made dolls’ clothes.”