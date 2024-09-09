“I believe that it is not a coincidence that we are here in New Zealand, that we are here in Whanganui, or that we are here [at the Majestic Square.] We are gathered here for a bigger plan – for the fulfilment of a greater purpose.

“Just like the accident that happened to me 11 years ago. It was not a coincidence that it happened a day after my birthday. Tomorrow will be its 11th year, but I still consider the accident as the greatest birthday gift I have received from God.

“Until now, I still receive blessings after blessings because of it, most especially through The Starfish Project.

“The goal of the Starfish Project is not only to help our beneficiaries but more so to help you as a participant, as a volunteer, that hopefully through your immersion in the project you will be able to do the same thing.

Starfish Project walkers by the bank of the Whanganui River at Taupo Quay.

“Not really to organise a fundraising event like this, but in your own simple way every single day, you may be able to make a difference to someone, just one person a day. It also hopes to inspire others to always look at bad situations with great positivity.

“And more than that, the project is also for our little ones here that as young as they are they are already using their helping heart to make someone smile. I also offer this 10th Anniversary project to our little friends so that they may grow to become good citizens of the world who will make a huge difference in the lives of others in the years to come.

“Thank you, everyone, for being here, thank you for helping me make a difference. Thank you for throwing a starfish back into the ocean,” said Bondoc.

Sponsors and donors were: Professional Stylist Barber Shop, Pinoy Mart NZ, Columbus Coffee, The Orange Cafe & Bistro, Mitre 10 Mega, America Nails, K-Food Yoki, Stellar Restaurant and Bar, BestStart at Harrison, St. Mary’s Church, Riverbank House, River City Filipino Community and individual/anonymous donors.