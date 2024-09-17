Advertisement
Whanganui Midweek

Submissions open for Chorus Cabinet art initiative for Whanganui artists

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
Chorus cabinet artworks from 2023, by Kalia Andrews, Rebekah Pearson, Kylee Saunders and Michelle Sigley (clockwise from top left).

The annual Chorus Cabinet art initiative submissions are now open and Whanganui artists are invited to enter.

Chorus Cabinet Art is a joint project between Chorus and participating councils that offers creatives the opportunity to paint Chorus telecommunications cabinets.

Funded by Chorus, the project aims to beautify neighbourhoods, prevent vandalism, reflect the culture and history of local communities and support local emerging and established artists.

Whanganui District Council’s creative communities adviser, Anique Jayasinghe, says this year there are more options than ever to choose from, with a total of five cabinets available to be painted.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for artists to have artwork around town for the whole community to appreciate. The Chorus Cabinet Art project has been popular since it re-emerged in 2022. We have had six original paintings created in Whanganui by various artists since then, adding a pop of colour and vibrancy to our surroundings,” said Jayasinghe.

Chorus pays for materials as well as artist fees, which vary depending on the size of the cabinet.

Chorus community relations lead Jo Seddon has been managing the delivery of the Chorus Cabinet Art project across the country.

“We’re really happy to be able to bring the initiative to Whanganui again this year, thanks to our partnership with the local council. The standard of artwork in Whanganui is always very high and it will be great to see what artists come up with,” said Seddon.

Artists are encouraged to submit entries before the deadline of Monday, October 14.

The cabinet locations are 3 Cross St, Castlecliff; 36 Totara St, Tawhero; 38 Bell St, Central; 121 State Highway 4, Putiki (by Korokota Memorial landmark); and 51 Wakefield St, Whanganui East.

Jayasinghe says each of the cabinets has a unique community surrounding it so it’s helpful to visit the cabinet sites to see what artwork would be best suited to that community and cabinet.

She says it can also be helpful to look up examples of cabinet artworks around the country on the Chorus website.

“We can’t wait to see the interesting designs submitted this year and look forward to having five more vibrant pieces of art integrated into suburban streetscapes around Whanganui for the community to enjoy,” she said.

Artists can read more about the programme, download information and apply here: https://www.chorus.co.nz/cabinet-art-project.

Existing murals can be found here: https://www.chorus.co.nz/cabinet-art-project/artworks.

For more information on the application process, contact the council’s creative community adviser at anique.jayasinghe@whanganui.govt.nz and 06 349 3086.

