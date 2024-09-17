Chorus cabinet artworks from 2023, by Kalia Andrews, Rebekah Pearson, Kylee Saunders and Michelle Sigley (clockwise from top left).

The annual Chorus Cabinet art initiative submissions are now open and Whanganui artists are invited to enter.

Chorus Cabinet Art is a joint project between Chorus and participating councils that offers creatives the opportunity to paint Chorus telecommunications cabinets.

Funded by Chorus, the project aims to beautify neighbourhoods, prevent vandalism, reflect the culture and history of local communities and support local emerging and established artists.

Whanganui District Council’s creative communities adviser, Anique Jayasinghe, says this year there are more options than ever to choose from, with a total of five cabinets available to be painted.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for artists to have artwork around town for the whole community to appreciate. The Chorus Cabinet Art project has been popular since it re-emerged in 2022. We have had six original paintings created in Whanganui by various artists since then, adding a pop of colour and vibrancy to our surroundings,” said Jayasinghe.