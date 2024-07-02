Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Striking 1950s hand-knitted dress unveiled

Whanganui Midweek
By Karen Hughes
2 mins to read
The Whanganui Regional Museum’s next Outfit of the Month is a hand-knitted woollen dress, made in the 1950s by Eve Nixon.

The Whanganui Regional Museum’s next Outfit of the Month is a hand-knitted woollen dress, made in the 1950s by Eve Nixon.

Whanganui Regional Museum unveils 1950s hand-knitted dress

The latest gem in the Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month series is a striking hand-knitted woollen dress in daring red, accented with distinctive black and white stripes on display at Whanganui Regional Museum.

This charming piece features long sleeves, a faux shirt front opening, and a collar. A crocheted belt with a metal interlocking buckle highlights the waist, perfectly balancing playful elegance with classy design.

The winsome yet sophisticated outfit was originally owned, worn and possibly crafted by Eve Nixon during the 1950s. Eve, as she was known, was born Annie Eve Black in Germany. She immigrated with her family to Australia and married a man from a well-known Whanganui family, John Denis Nixon. Eve passed away at the age of 93 in July 2001.

Kaihāpai taonga/collections and curatorial lead Trish Nugent-Lyne praised the dress as a testament to Eve’s skill and style, “The dress was generously donated to the museum on Eve’s behalf by her friend Rae Williamson, who was a long-time volunteer in the museum’s textiles collection.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This captivating outfit is more than just a fashion statement - it is a piece of history. It offers a glimpse into the fashion and craftsmanship of the 1950s, an era when knitting was a common pastime, especially following the World War II knitting effort.”

The Outfit of the Month series celebrates unique garments from the museum’s collection, each with its own rich story and historical significance. The museum invites the public to share photos of the garments being worn or images of their original owners.

“We love to put a face to our stories where we can,” Trish added. “If anyone knew Eve Nixon and has a photo of her, we would welcome them to contact the museum.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nugent-Lyne will present the dress with an informal public talk. Members of the public are invited to hear the presentation in the museum at 12.15pm on Friday, July 5.

Entry to the event is free. Koha for the museum is always appreciated. No booking is required, all are welcome. The dress will be on display in the museum throughout July.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek