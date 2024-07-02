Whanganui Regional Museum unveils 1950s hand-knitted dress

The Whanganui Regional Museum’s next Outfit of the Month is a hand-knitted woollen dress, made in the 1950s by Eve Nixon.

The Whanganui Regional Museum’s next Outfit of the Month is a hand-knitted woollen dress, made in the 1950s by Eve Nixon.

The latest gem in the Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month series is a striking hand-knitted woollen dress in daring red, accented with distinctive black and white stripes on display at Whanganui Regional Museum.

This charming piece features long sleeves, a faux shirt front opening, and a collar. A crocheted belt with a metal interlocking buckle highlights the waist, perfectly balancing playful elegance with classy design.

The winsome yet sophisticated outfit was originally owned, worn and possibly crafted by Eve Nixon during the 1950s. Eve, as she was known, was born Annie Eve Black in Germany. She immigrated with her family to Australia and married a man from a well-known Whanganui family, John Denis Nixon. Eve passed away at the age of 93 in July 2001.

Kaihāpai taonga/collections and curatorial lead Trish Nugent-Lyne praised the dress as a testament to Eve’s skill and style, “The dress was generously donated to the museum on Eve’s behalf by her friend Rae Williamson, who was a long-time volunteer in the museum’s textiles collection.”