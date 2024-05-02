Victory Place is named for which victory?

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Which central city street is named after a settler whose family made substantial bequests to build the library and museum?

2. Which street is named after the first chairman of the short-lived Gonville Town Board (1907-1924)?

3. Which street is named after the Gonville Town Board’s second chairman?

4. The original subdivision of the north-east part of Wanganui East in 1908 provided for a grid of streets all named after what?

5. This St John’s Hill street acknowledges the contribution of a family to the cultural heritage of Whanganui.

6. What is the victory that Victory Place in Aramoho is named for?

7. What street is named for the principal chief of Putiki who played a major part in settling differences between Māori and Pakeha over the purchase of Whanganui?

8. Which street reminds us of the Māori explorer who gave Castlecliff its first name?

9. This St John’s Hill street is translated as the place of the sunrise.

10. Which street in Gonville is named after a famous spa town in Warwickshire, England?

Quiz Answers

1. Alexander St (James Alexander).

2. Bignell St (Arthur Bignell).

3. Moore Ave (Hastings Moore).

4. Māori chiefs.

5. Collier Pl (Collier family).

6. The outcome of World War II.

7. Anaua St (Hori Kingi Anaua).

8. Kupe Pl (Kupe named Castlecliff after the strong north-west wind he encountered there — Kai Hau O Kupe — the place where Kupe ate the wind).

9. Rawhiti Pl.

10. Leamington St.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius.