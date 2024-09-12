Stained glass window celebrates Whanganui’s diverse communities

The Welcoming Communities window.

A new stained glass window celebrating the diverse ethnic communities of Whanganui is now on display in the council chambers.

The window was funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and delivered through Whanganui’s Welcoming Communities Committee which represents local ethnic communities and supports the council’s Welcoming Communities Plan.

The council’s community wellbeing manager, Lauren Tamehana, says the window installation marks the beginning of Welcoming Week Te Wiki o Manaaki which runs from September 6 to 15.

“Welcoming Week is a time to show whanaungatanga (the importance of relationships) and manaakitanga (the value of extending hospitality and caring for other people) to newcomers, and it’s great to have this visible representation of that in our council chambers,” Lauren Tamehana says.

The new window is the 25th addition to the stained glass window series, known as The Whanganui Story; a long-standing stained glass window project in the council chambers that highlights the people, events and places that have shaped Whanganui.