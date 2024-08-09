Sport Whanganui launches new workshops for volunteers

Those keen to learn more about what is involved in holding roles as chair, secretary and treasurer on club committees or boards are also being catered for.

“We have been running Wheelhouse Workshops for governance essentials for a while now, with feedback from participants that they wanted to know more practical information about the roles of chair, secretary and treasurer on committees and boards – things like how to set agendas and take minutes,” says King.

“Our affordable Governance Roles 101 workshops for non-profits will cover the specifics of each role, with templates and examples that people can take away.

“The goal is for more confident and capable volunteers coming through, and at the end of the day for everyone to have a better experience in their chosen sport.”

Sport Whanganui chief executive Tania King who is facilitating the sessions.

The first workshops will be held in Whanganui and Ohakune this month, hosted by Sport Whanganui staff. Confirmed dates and times are as follows:

Coaching 101 – is free, registration is required.

Thursday, August 29 at Te Pae Tata Ruapehu Hub, Ohakune, from 5-6.30pm.

Governance 101 - $50 per person, $80 for 2 people or $100 for 3 (from the same organisation).

Tuesday, August 27, at Sport Whanganui, from 5.30-7.30pm.

Tuesday, September 10, at Te Pae Tata Ruapehu Hub, Ohakune.

Those interested in attending any of the sessions can contact Tania King at tania@sportwhanganui.co.nz or call the Sport Whanganui office on 349 2300.

More workshops will be held in the Rangitīkei district later in the year, with details added to the Sport Whanganui website at www.sportwhanganui.co.nz once locations are confirmed.