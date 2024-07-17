Spin-in open day in Whanganui features scarf competition

Back row: Gill Brock (club treasurer), Barbara Dinnington (committee member) and Hester den Ouden (secretary.) Front: new member, Julie Tolladay-Poulton.

Creative Fibre Whanganui is holding its biennial Spin-in and Open Day on the last Saturday of this month. A highlight will be a scarf competition and parade.

The club has been around since the 1970s and covers spinning, weaving and knitting - anything to do with fibre. Wool, silk, natural fibres, Alpaca and Angora rabbit fur are popular choices at the club.

Dyeing fibre is another activity in the club with a huge range of natural materials sourced as well as commercial dyes. “You can get 24 different colours from a boil-up of lichen, ranging from dark purple through to pink in the tonal range,” said Hester den Ouden, secretary of Creative Fibre Whanganui - who has been spinning since the age of 9.

Gill Brock, club treasurer, has been knitting from a young age. “When we moved to Whanganui, spinning was on my bucket list,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for 15 years now.” Gill spins her own wool off her sheep, once it has been carded and prepared.

Spinning wheels and looms are available for members to use in the clubrooms. “We’ve got multi-skilled people in the club,” said Barbara Dinnington, committee member. “On Tuesday nights and Wednesdays we stick to spinning, knitting and crocheting.