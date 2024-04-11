Hadleigh and Joe.

James Kaplan is an American writer whose latest book “3 Shades of Blue” documents the lives of three of jazz music’s geniuses who came together in 1959 to collaborate on what became jazz’s best-selling record – Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue.

In his 2024 prologue to the book, Kaplan says: “Jazz today, when it isn’t utterly ignored, is widely disliked... because it is old, or anodyne, or hard to understand. Jazz is passe. Jazz is niche. Jazz is the smooth soundtrack to polite brunches... or it is just loudly squeaking and honking saxophones”.

If that is the perception of this glorious music in the place where it was born, you can imagine what the jazz community here in New Zealand is up against.

He goes on to protest: “I speak of jazz as an awesome thing. An imperative, an empire”.

Here in Whanganui, we honour the tradition by doing simple things.

Like bringing fine musicians to town to play at our monthly jazz club meetings at the St Johns Club, and randomly at other venues like the Musicians Club.

Like having a jazz orchestra, jamming at Porridge Watson on the third Sunday of the month and celebrating International Jazz Day.

These are some of the things we do to inject the creative force we need to keep the world turning and you are invited to participate.

Next up is the monthly jam session with the Chris Dann Trio. With regular drummer Michael Franklin-Browne unable to play, we are fortunate to have the talented Adam Stewart sitting in.

Adam played in the very first IJD Jam Session back in 2022. We always look forward with anticipation to guest appearances from local players, whatever their instruments. Everyone is welcome. Come down and enjoy the vibe, the company, the food and the drink.

■ Sunday, April 21, 6pm – 8pm at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave, no charge.