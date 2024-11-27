Ella Dickison will be shaving off her dreadlocks in December.

Ella Dickison, who was born in and grew up in Whanganui, is going to shave her dreadlocks this month to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation in New Zealand and to bring some awareness to issues related to psychologists.

After attending university in Otago at age 18, returning for holidays and to visit family and friends, her family home is in Whanganui.

She now lives in Melbourne after moving there in August this year.

“As a soon-to-be clinical psychologist, this cause is close to my heart,” said Dickison.

“There is a shortage of psychologists in mental health services in New Zealand (me included, recently moved to Australia seeking better pay).