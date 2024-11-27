Advertisement
Shedding the locks for charity

Ella Dickison will be shaving off her dreadlocks in December.

Ella Dickison, who was born in and grew up in Whanganui, is going to shave her dreadlocks this month to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation in New Zealand and to bring some awareness to issues related to psychologists.

After attending university in Otago at age 18, returning for holidays and to visit family and friends, her family home is in Whanganui.

She now lives in Melbourne after moving there in August this year.

“As a soon-to-be clinical psychologist, this cause is close to my heart,” said Dickison.

“There is a shortage of psychologists in mental health services in New Zealand (me included, recently moved to Australia seeking better pay).

“Estimates of burnout rates for psychologists in New Zealand vary between 20% and 67% of psychologists due to high demand leading to longer waitlists and higher severity of cases.

“I am raising some money for the Mental Health Foundation to contribute towards influencing policy to create a better mental health system, creating and distributing mental health resources, promoting suicide prevention resources, as well as running nationwide campaigns.

“Maybe taking a tiny bit of the pressure off services? Worth a shot anyway.

“So, after a decade of dreads, December 10 is the time to shed the locks. Any size donations are welcome!

To donate, go to the website: https://fundraise.mentalhealth.org.nz/elladickison




