Scott Emerson Central North Island 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year.

2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year – Central North Island Winners Announced

Celebrating more than two decades of excellence among carpentry apprentices, Registered Master Builders, in partnership with Carters, is proud to announce the top three apprentices for the Central North Island region.

Scott Emerson from Whanganui has been named the Central North Island 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year. Scott was trained through BCITO and is employed by Shane Stone Builders.

In second place was Matthew Hainsworth from Palmerston North. Matthew is employed by Build Manawatū Builders T/A Landmark Homes and trained through BCITO. Third place was awarded to Jordan Dredge from Palmerston North, employed by John Kitto Construction and trained through BCITO.

Now in its 21st year, the Apprentice of the Year competition recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices and raises awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry. The competition assesses the project management, business presentation, and practical skills of future leaders in the sector.