Scott Emerson is Central North Island building apprentice winner

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Scott Emerson Central North Island 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year.

2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year – Central North Island Winners Announced

Celebrating more than two decades of excellence among carpentry apprentices, Registered Master Builders, in partnership with Carters, is proud to announce the top three apprentices for the Central North Island region.

Scott Emerson from Whanganui has been named the Central North Island 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year. Scott was trained through BCITO and is employed by Shane Stone Builders.

In second place was Matthew Hainsworth from Palmerston North. Matthew is employed by Build Manawatū Builders T/A Landmark Homes and trained through BCITO. Third place was awarded to Jordan Dredge from Palmerston North, employed by John Kitto Construction and trained through BCITO.

Now in its 21st year, the Apprentice of the Year competition recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices and raises awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry. The competition assesses the project management, business presentation, and practical skills of future leaders in the sector.

For the regional competition, each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they were working on and participate in a two-hour practical challenge, constructing a bench seat. The top 10 participants from each region then advanced to an interview stage with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their building project in detail.

The top apprentice from each region will now go head-to-head and compete in the national competition. This includes a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and an additional six-hour practical skills test. The national competition will take place on November 7 and 8 in Auckland at CONZTRUCT.

For more information about the competition, visit apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz

Judges’ Comments

1st Place – Scott Emerson (Shane Stone Builders):

“Scott stood out as a top entrant, with one of the judges acknowledging him as the most impressive applicant they have seen during their time judging the Apprentice of the Year competition. His preparation, presentation and industry knowledge were exceptional, setting him apart from his competitors.

“Scott’s application showcased his belief in continuous learning and positive contributions to the construction industry. Detailed descriptions of the build stages, supplemented with Scott’s own sketches and workings, highlighted his thorough approach. Overall, Scott’s well-presented submission and deep understanding of the building process made him a standout candidate. Congratulations, Scott!”

