Rug exhibition by Laurence Gatehouse: "Unveiling Nature's Mathematical Tapestry."

Space Studio & Gallery is thrilled to announce a rug exhibition by Manawatū-based scientist and now fulltime weaver Laurence Gatehouse.

This unique exhibition promises to offer a journey into the fusion of nature and mathematics through weaving.

Laurence’s rugs stand as a testament to his unique blend of scientific inquiry and artistic expression. Drawing inspiration from the intricate patterns found in nature and mathematical tessellations; he asks his viewer to consider an interplay between art and science.

“My inspirations are based in nature and mathematics, viewed through the lens of my science training and interpreted in colours,” says Gatehouse. “Everything in nature is made of a small set of repeating entities.

“Nature, whilst derived from repeating elements, is so complex that every individual leaf on a tree is unique and yet easily identified as a leaf from a particular species of tree,” he said.

Through his rugs, Gatehouse invites viewers to contemplate the underlying harmony of the natural world. Each rug is a masterful tapestry of woven threads, where the crossing of warp and weft yarns creates mesmerising tessellations that echo the patterns found in nature’s own design.

In the neighbouring gallery spaces will also be the captivating pieces of another Manawatū-based artist, Paula Clare King, and local artist Rowan Love. Between the three exhibitions, visitors will enjoy diverse perspectives and have a rich art experience.

“We are excited to showcase Laurence’s rug exhibition here,” says Sarah Narine, art curator of Space Studio & Gallery. “This is something visitors would have never seen before at Space - it is a unique experience not to be missed.”

Laurence Gatehouse’s rug exhibition opens on May 15 from 5.30 to 7pm, with refreshments and nibbles provided. The exhibition runs until May 25 at Space Studio & Gallery.

■ For more information: visit www.spacestudiogallery.co.nz/exhibitions/ Location: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 Saint Hill St, Whanganui. Exhibition viewing until May 15-25. Open Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late night: 4-6pm.