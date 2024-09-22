School holiday activities at Whanganui Regional Museum

There will be a 'night at the museum' sleepover event for teddy bears.

There will be a 'night at the museum' sleepover event for teddy bears.

There are three activities for children during the school holidays at the Whanganui Regional Museum. The spring school holiday programme is a mix of craft activities and an exclusive overnight stay, especially for teddy bears.

The first session on Tuesday, October 1, encourages kids to let their imagination run wild to design colourful pop-up cards that spring to life when opened. All materials are provided for this hands-on activity and are suitable for ages 5 and over. Entry is by koha/donation.

On Thursday, October 3, creativity and science combine in a fun project where junior inventors can build a camera obscura. All materials are provided to make this simple yet fascinating device. This activity is suitable for ages 7 and up, with a small entry fee of $2 per child.

Bookings are essential for each of the craft sessions.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 9, children are invited to give their teddy a school holiday treat to remember, by dropping the bears off for a grand teddy bear sleepover in the museum. Between 10am and 2pm, kids can leave bears in the safe care of museum staff for an entertaining night exploring the museum. The teddies’ adventures will be shared on the museum’s Facebook page throughout the evening.