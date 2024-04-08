Whanganui Regional Museum pou manaaki/visitor experience lead Max Reeves makes a gilded card in preparation for school holiday activities at the museum. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui Regional Museum pou manaaki/visitor experience lead Max Reeves makes a gilded card in preparation for school holiday activities at the museum. Photo / Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Regional Museum is offering free craft and storytime activities for children during the school holidays.

The autumn school holiday programme focuses on the exhibition Fortune by artist Bev Moon.

On Tuesday, April 16, participants can learn how to use gilding flakes and stencils to make a greeting card, then on Thursday, April 18, use modern materials to make a traditional Chinese drum called a Bolung Gu. Bookings are essential for these sessions.

Chinese paper lantern making happens at the museum on Wednesday, April 24. Photo / Karen Hughes

Lantern making on Wednesday, April 24 is a drop-in session where children can visit the museum anytime during the day to make a paper Chinese lantern. Museum staff will be on hand to help with guidance.

Then in the evening, museum staff will host a Night at the Museum evening event together with Davis Library staff, to share stories about dragons. Bookings are essential for the evening session.

Whanganui Regional Museum Autumn School Holiday Programme April 2024:

■ Tuesday, April 16, 10am-12pm Gilded Cards

■ Thursday, April 18, 10am-12pm Make a Bolung Gu

■ Wednesday, April 24, 10am-4.30pm Paper Chinese Lanterns; 6.00pm-7.30pm Night at the Museum

For all school holiday activities at the museum, participation is by gold coin donation or koha. An adult must always accompany children. The full schedule of activities is on the museum website wrm.org.nz and on the Facebook page. Bookings can be made by phone; 06 349 1110 or by email: info@wrm.org.nz.