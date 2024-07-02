School holiday activities at Whanganui Regional Museum

The popular Night at the Museum evening event will be held on Friday, July 12, with kaihapai kaupapa/public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti.

The Whanganui Regional Museum offers a range of craft and storytelling activities for children during the school holidays.

The winter school holiday programme focuses on Matariki celebrations with fun Steam (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) activities to suit a variety of ages and ability levels.

The first session on Tuesday, July 9, involves using polymer clay to make a hei tiki that can be worn. This activity is ideal for children aged over 7, but playdough will be available for younger participants.

Four other craft activities across the two weeks of holidays include embroidery, making lanterns and building a basic circuit to make a star projector.