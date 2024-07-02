Advertisement
School holiday activities at Whanganui Regional Museum

The popular Night at the Museum evening event will be held on Friday, July 12, with kaihapai kaupapa/public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti.

The Whanganui Regional Museum offers a range of craft and storytelling activities for children during the school holidays.

The winter school holiday programme focuses on Matariki celebrations with fun Steam (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) activities to suit a variety of ages and ability levels.

The first session on Tuesday, July 9, involves using polymer clay to make a hei tiki that can be worn. This activity is ideal for children aged over 7, but playdough will be available for younger participants.

Four other craft activities across the two weeks of holidays include embroidery, making lanterns and building a basic circuit to make a star projector.

On the evening of Friday, July 12, kaihāpai kaupapa/public programmes presenter Lisa Reweti will host a special “Night at the Museum” event to share stories about Matariki.

Bookings are essential for all sessions.

Whanganui Regional Museum Winter School Holiday Programme July 2024:

Tuesday, July 9, 10am-12pm: Make a Hei Tiki

Wednesday, July 10, 10am-12pm: Make a Magic Wand

Thursday, July 11, 10am-12pm: Make a Matariki-themed Lantern

Friday, July 12, 6pm-7.30pm: Matariki Storytime

Tuesday, July 16, 10am-12pm: Matariki Embroidery

Thursday, July 18, 10am-12pm: Make a Matariki Star Projector

■ For all school holiday activities at the museum, participation is by koha or by a small fee where noted. All activities require adult supervision. Full details are on the museum website wrm.org.nz and on the Facebook page. Bookings can be made by telephone, on 06 349 1110, or by email: info@wrm.org.nz.

