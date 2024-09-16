Dowdeswell, a world-renowned delphinium breeder, became chair in 2015 following the passing of the former chair, Ian Hamilton. He expressed his support for Moore’s new role. “The way horticulture and botanical education is practised has changed enormously over the past few years,” he said. “There is far more emphasis on sustainability, organic methods and a need to respect our ecological environment.

“I’m hopeful that Sam and the other new Board members will have the energy and drive to lead the development of the Bason into a true botanic garden that serves both the local community and visitors alike. There is much to be done and some of it will not be easy” he said.

Dowdeswell remains on the BBGT as a board member and continues to serve on other local boards, including Jigsaw Whanganui and Waimarie. Reflecting on his tenure, he said: “I always intended to step down, and quickly, because I had a number of other volunteer roles, too.

The role needed to be filled by someone with fresh ideas, energy, commitment and an expansive vision for the organisation. That person took time to find,” he said.

Looking ahead, Moore is eager to build on the foundation laid by Dowdeswell and his predecessors. “I’d like to see this incredible Whanganui asset used to its full potential,” he said.

As the BBGT looks to the future, the new chair will initially be focused on strengthening relationships between the Trust, the Whanganui District Council and anyone else interested in the future of the gardens.

“There are new ways to think about the gardens, and the opportunities new perspectives provide can sometimes be challenging to visualise. Some important discussions need to be had if we want to make the most of what we have,” he said.

He encourages the community to engage with the gardens, both in person and online: “Pause and smell a flower. Take a moment to look at a tree. Do it as soon as you can. There are loads of flowers and trees at the Bason.

“Whether you can get out there regularly or not, follow us on Facebook and Instagram. While the gardens are owned and maintained by Whanganui District Council, part of our role as the Trust is to share the Bason’s story. Watch this space.”