Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Royal Enfield tribute ride to Bushy Park

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Craig Bagley (Triumph Scrambler), and Royal Enfields: Robert Cochrane (Interceptor 650), Simon Beitchef (Interceptor 650), Pauline Larsen (500 Classic), Wayne Alpene-Duffin (350 Classic) and Bryn Rodda (Super Meteor 650.)

Craig Bagley (Triumph Scrambler), and Royal Enfields: Robert Cochrane (Interceptor 650), Simon Beitchef (Interceptor 650), Pauline Larsen (500 Classic), Wayne Alpene-Duffin (350 Classic) and Bryn Rodda (Super Meteor 650.)

Some members of the Whanganui Royal Enfield Riders Club rode out to Bushy Park as a tribute to Daniel Cochrane on Saturday, September 21, after meeting at the Red Eye Cafe.

September 19 marked 10 years since Robert Cochrane’s 32-year-old son Daniel Cochrane was killed in a freak motorcycle accident in Queensland. Robert is the leader of the Whanganui Royal Enfield Riders Club and the founder of the new Royal Enfield Riders Club of New Zealand.

The club ride that went out to Bushy Park was a tribute to Daniel and Robert’s late dad, Joe Cochrane QSM.

Craig Bagley left his Royal Enfield at home to ride his brother-in-law’s (deceased) Triumph Scrambler on the day, as a tribute to him as well.

Daniel Cochrane riding his 1971 BSA B25MX Victor 250cc at Whanganui Racecourse Easter 2008.
Daniel Cochrane riding his 1971 BSA B25MX Victor 250cc at Whanganui Racecourse Easter 2008.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Daniel Cochrane

Daniel Cochrane spent three years coming up to Whanganui to work on BSA racebikes to compete in the VMX series run by Whanganui-based Kiwi VMX, and the Legends of Dirt Festival at Whanganui Racecourse, Easter 2008, plus the 2010 “50 Years of Suzuki in NZ” event which included a classic rally and barbecue based out of Top 10 Holiday Park. He attended the formal dinner with Rod Coleman and Johnnie Bullock as guest speakers with a classic trial and scramble at Bob Coleman’s old property “Kildare” on the outskirts of town.

The bike is a 1971 BSA B25MX Victor with the engine designed and tuned by the late Stan Millard of Horsepower By Stan, Janesville, Wisconsin. Weighing 109kg, the bike developed max power at 9000rpm and was rated at a true 25hp by World 500cc Motocross Champion Jeff Smith.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek