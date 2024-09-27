Royal Enfield tribute ride to Bushy Park

Craig Bagley (Triumph Scrambler), and Royal Enfields: Robert Cochrane (Interceptor 650), Simon Beitchef (Interceptor 650), Pauline Larsen (500 Classic), Wayne Alpene-Duffin (350 Classic) and Bryn Rodda (Super Meteor 650.)

Some members of the Whanganui Royal Enfield Riders Club rode out to Bushy Park as a tribute to Daniel Cochrane on Saturday, September 21, after meeting at the Red Eye Cafe.

September 19 marked 10 years since Robert Cochrane’s 32-year-old son Daniel Cochrane was killed in a freak motorcycle accident in Queensland. Robert is the leader of the Whanganui Royal Enfield Riders Club and the founder of the new Royal Enfield Riders Club of New Zealand.

The club ride that went out to Bushy Park was a tribute to Daniel and Robert’s late dad, Joe Cochrane QSM.

Craig Bagley left his Royal Enfield at home to ride his brother-in-law’s (deceased) Triumph Scrambler on the day, as a tribute to him as well.