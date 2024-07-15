Road cycling series returns to Whanganui

Riders on their way to Reid's Hill - road cyclist Pat Johnson (centre) has represented New Zealand in Masters cycling.

A field of 15 riders faced the starter outside Durie Hill School on Sunday, July 14, for the first club road racing series for the Wanganui Cycling Club since Covid.

Cyclists accrue points over the five-race series, held every second Sunday of the month up to November. They set off in different groups, according to their ability, and the events are open to all riders 15 and over. On Sunday they rode 35km out to the top of Reid’s Hill past Fordell and back.

President of the Whanganui Cycling Club, Marty Hewson, said the club was pleased to see the return of road racing and invites cyclists of all abilities to come along. They will need to register, by emailing cyclingwhanganui@gmail.com or registering on the day from 9.30am, with racing starting at 10am.

Matai Bartlett took out first place in the first race of the series and the full five points.