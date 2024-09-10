Art students from St George’s Preparatory School took a range of vibrantly coloured canvases to show residents of Living Waters Rest Home.

Art students from St George’s Preparatory School took a range of vibrantly coloured canvases to show residents of Living Waters Rest Home on Great North Road on Monday, September 9.

“Based on the concept of ‘positive thinking, changing your mindset and images of things that bring us happiness’ students spent an hour displaying their works and chatting with residents and their team leader, Tina,” said Liz Anderson, director of arts.

The visit from St George’s students was the second this year, following a presentation in term one of singing and music from the Chapel Choir, guitar and ukulele club and items from individual soloists.

Art students from St George’s Preparatory School with their work shown to residents of Living Waters Rest Home.

“The canvases were created during an art project in the last mid-term break,” said Anderson. “Resene test pots were used to make our vibrant works and our creations will be entered into the Resene Mural Masterpieces Competition, which is one we work towards, annually.