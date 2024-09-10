Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Residents thrilled with visit from art students

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Art students from St George’s Preparatory School took a range of vibrantly coloured canvases to show residents of Living Waters Rest Home.

Art students from St George’s Preparatory School took a range of vibrantly coloured canvases to show residents of Living Waters Rest Home.

Art students from St George’s Preparatory School took a range of vibrantly coloured canvases to show residents of Living Waters Rest Home on Great North Road on Monday, September 9.

“Based on the concept of ‘positive thinking, changing your mindset and images of things that bring us happiness’ students spent an hour displaying their works and chatting with residents and their team leader, Tina,” said Liz Anderson, director of arts.

The visit from St George’s students was the second this year, following a presentation in term one of singing and music from the Chapel Choir, guitar and ukulele club and items from individual soloists.

Art students from St George’s Preparatory School with their work shown to residents of Living Waters Rest Home.
Art students from St George’s Preparatory School with their work shown to residents of Living Waters Rest Home.

“The canvases were created during an art project in the last mid-term break,” said Anderson. “Resene test pots were used to make our vibrant works and our creations will be entered into the Resene Mural Masterpieces Competition, which is one we work towards, annually.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Images on the canvases included Coke bottles, birds, flowers, a rocket, the planets, rainbows, ice cream, an autumnal road trip, sunsets, mountain ranges, bubble tea and koi carp to name just a few.

“After our Arts presentation, students donated three canvases for residents to keep and enjoy, which were all completed by arts lead 2024, Emily Mackintosh. As a token of gratitude, St George’s School was gifted two professional djembe drums to use in music classes.

“Residents were thrilled with the visit and students, in return enjoy keeping this inter-generational connection alive. Owner, Dr Praveen Thadigiri noted that ‘when elderly residents spend time with children, it makes them feel young again’.

“Spirits were certainly roused as two students, Eshton Huang and Noah Rattray gave two impromptu piano performances during morning tea and we all sang the classic Over the Rainbow to unite everyone through song.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will return to perform again for residents of Living Waters and we will also keep the community updated on our mobile art tour at the start of November.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek