Whanganui's Repertory Theatre.

We’re considering a really funny play for our play reading group at the end of this month. A Bunch of Amateurs concerns a Hollywood actor whose star is fading.

Thinking he’ll recharge his career, he accepts a role in an English town named Stratford. Is it the home of the Bard, Stratford Upon Avon? Sadly, no, and Dame Judy Dench and Kenneth Branagh are nowhere in sight.

This Stratford is a sleepy English village and the actors are a bunch of amateurs. This play is peppered with Shakespearean quotes and the gentleman from Hollywood discovers his inner Lear, hopefully learning to know himself a little better.

There’s another comedy we’re thinking about as well. Old People Are Revolting by Devon Williamson shows just how dangerous a lot of retired lawyers, farmers and hairdressers can be when they’re fed up with being ignored and sidelined by today’s makers and shakers.

This should be fun to read. I can think of one or two people who can identify with these characters, revolting against the new regime. I’m looking forward to our meeting at the end of the month as it’ll be really hilarious. Do come and join us.