Expert stitcher Tissy Baatelan sews a button on a nightie at the Winter Wonderfest event run by Repair Café Whanganui volunteers in August.

International Repair Day is on October 19, and Repair Café Whanganui is celebrating along with thousands of others.

If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, Repair Café Whanganui wants to hear from you, especially if you are male, says Repair Café Whanganui project lead Margi Keys.

“Our enquiries to date show many men in our community don’t know how to sew a button on,” said Keys. “We want to change that.”

Repair Café Whanganui volunteer stitchers are reaching out to market-goers on Saturday with buttons, needles and thread.

“We’ll be in the Sustainable Whanganui gazebo from 8.30am,” said Keys.