Whanganui Repertory Theatre is presenting two plays about making radio plays.

I’m old enough to remember when we didn’t have television in New Zealand. The evening family entertainment consisted of playing cards or Scrabble and sitting around the radio listening to our favourite serials.

Busy housewives would pause in their morning chores for “elevenses”, a cuppa and biscuit at 11am while they listened to their popular soapies. They were often very slick productions.

Chris Stedman is in the radio play and, as all cast, voices several parts.

The Repertory Theatre works are about making radio plays, complete with sound effects.

Cathy Gribble has been busy collecting all manner of things to create the sound effects, from musical instruments to jars of rice, which sound like rain when shaken gently.

Harmony May as a young dancer (she is now in her 70s).

There’s a couple who run a local cinema, but they do have some strange associates, and there’s another couple trying to dodge some baddies. Do they get away?

■ Come along to Repertory Theatre, May 23 to June 1 and find out. It’s really gripping stuff and really funny business. Don’t miss it!