Rep Talk: Give It A Rest a moving story of family relationships

By Nadine Rayner
Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre vice-president·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
George (Robin Westley) remembers the false teeth he gave his dad for Christmas during a scene from Give it a Rest.

OPINION

Give It A Rest, written and directed by Shona M. Wilson, is a moving exploration of family relationships.

There’s sadness and laughter as three siblings strive to care for their elderly parents, learn to know each other better, and lay old ghosts to rest.

George has been a bit of a playboy, but he’s starting to grow up a bit and is willing to help out with the day-to-day care of his parents that he finds a bit challenging at times.

There’s Shelley, who bears the main responsibility of caring for Mum and Dad who she loves dearly.

Nostalgic for the past, she clings to everything that evokes her happy childhood. Perhaps she should consider her future.

Shelley (Polly Pyefinch) during a scene from Give It A Rest.
The eldest sibling, Maureen, has known some hardship in her life and she’s not prepared to be used or manipulated by anyone again. Straight talking, likeable and witty, she talks common sense to her younger siblings who don’t always want to listen.

When she gets some happy news, Maureen has a lot to look forward to.

Maureen (Cathy Gribble) talks sense to her younger siblings in Give It A Rest.
The Details

What: Give It A Rest

When: Opening on Thursday, August 29, 7pm, and running until Saturday, September 7, with a matinee on Sunday, September 1.

Where: Whanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St, Whanganui

Cost: Members: $5, non-members $15

Other: If you choose to dine at Metro your second meal will be half-price when you show your Repertory Theatre ticket

