George (Robin Westley) remembers the false teeth he gave his dad for Christmas during a scene from Give it a Rest.

OPINION

Give It A Rest, written and directed by Shona M. Wilson, is a moving exploration of family relationships.

There’s sadness and laughter as three siblings strive to care for their elderly parents, learn to know each other better, and lay old ghosts to rest.

George has been a bit of a playboy, but he’s starting to grow up a bit and is willing to help out with the day-to-day care of his parents that he finds a bit challenging at times.

There’s Shelley, who bears the main responsibility of caring for Mum and Dad who she loves dearly.