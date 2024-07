In May, Dorothy celebrated her 102nd birthday. Rest In Peace, Dorothy. We will miss you!

In the meantime, life goes on at The Rep. Rehearsals for our new play, Give It A Rest are well under way.

It is a sometimes sad, sometimes humorous story of three middle-aged siblings caring for their elderly parents. Been there? Done that? You’ll be able to relate to the difficulties and the frustrations.

Despite their differences, old hurts and hang-ups, the three adult offspring come to understand and support each other. I’m sure everyone will be able to see something of themselves in this funny/sad family play. It’s a good play. You’ll enjoy it!