Reigniting a classic Kiwi tradition at Whanganui Regional Museum

By Karen Hughes
Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
A large fabric rose and leaf trim features in the centre of Rosemary Haylock’s gown. Photo / Karen Hughes / Whanganui Regional Museum

A cherished New Zealand tradition will take centre stage as the Whanganui Regional Museum unveils the next instalment in its Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month series.

September’s feature is an ivory-coloured sleeveless dress and a symbol of a significant rite of passage in Kiwi culture.

The dress, worn by Rosemary Haylock in the early 1970s for her 21st birthday celebration, reflects the importance of this milestone in New Zealand society. The 21st birthday is traditionally celebrated through a large gathering of family and friends, with speeches and toasts.

It represents a coming of age, dating back to a time when turning 21 signified reaching the age of majority and acquiring full legal rights and responsibilities.

Rosemary’s dress, an elegant piece that captures the essence of 1970s fashion, was generously donated to the museum by her mother Hilary Haylock (nee Wilson) in 1999.

The Whanganui Regional Museum has several 21st birthday keys in its collection, made by Sovereign Woodworkers of Whanganui. Photo / Karen Hughes / Whanganui Regional Museum
Dr Bronwyn Labrum, pou ārahi/director of Whanganui Regional Museum, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event. “This dress is not just a beautiful garment, it is a piece of our collective history,” she said. “By showcasing it, we’re inviting the community to reconnect with a tradition that has played a significant role in shaping New Zealand’s cultural identity.”

Labrum will host an informal public talk to present the dress as part of the Outfit of the Month series. This monthly event highlights items from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history preserved within its walls.

■ The community is warmly invited to attend the presentation in the museum at 12.15pm on Friday, September 6. Admission is free, and while no booking is necessary, a koha is always appreciated. The dress will remain on display throughout September, allowing visitors a chance to appreciate its historical significance.

