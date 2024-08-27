Reigniting a classic Kiwi tradition at Whanganui Regional Museum

A large fabric rose and leaf trim features in the centre of Rosemary Haylock’s gown. Photo / Karen Hughes / Whanganui Regional Museum

A cherished New Zealand tradition will take centre stage as the Whanganui Regional Museum unveils the next instalment in its Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month series.

September’s feature is an ivory-coloured sleeveless dress and a symbol of a significant rite of passage in Kiwi culture.

The dress, worn by Rosemary Haylock in the early 1970s for her 21st birthday celebration, reflects the importance of this milestone in New Zealand society. The 21st birthday is traditionally celebrated through a large gathering of family and friends, with speeches and toasts.

It represents a coming of age, dating back to a time when turning 21 signified reaching the age of majority and acquiring full legal rights and responsibilities.

Rosemary’s dress, an elegant piece that captures the essence of 1970s fashion, was generously donated to the museum by her mother Hilary Haylock (nee Wilson) in 1999.