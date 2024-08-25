Property Brokers Club Netball finals, Secondary and Year 7 & 8

The Intermediate playoff for third and fourth saw a well-drilled Faith City A team beat Whanganui Intermediate A2 25-10. Some exciting talent is heading into our secondary schools in 2025.

In the secondary school grades, Cullinane Senior A played Kokohuia Poutoru A1, in another beautifully played game of netball in the SS1 final. Both teams head off to the Lower North Island Secondary Schools tournament in Napier next week, so this calibre of finals netball is great preparation for them.

The game was close throughout, Cullinane holding a one-goal advantage at the halftime break. Some particularly skilful defence from both teams meant the ball travelled up and down the court often and with pace.

The second half saw the Cullinane shooters settle and focus, and slot in the much-needed goals to secure the win 28-23. The third and fourth playoffs in SS1 resulted in a win for Whanganui City College 25-21 over Whanganui Collegiate School Junior A.

City College narrowly lost their semifinal last week against Kokohuia, so will be very pleased to take the win, leading into the Lower North Islands tournament next week.

The SS2 grade saw a talented and disciplined Cullinane Junior A team take a good win 31-13 against Whanganui High School B1. Again, it is very exciting to see the talent and skill being displayed at this young age. Whanganui High School Junior A2 took third place in this grade, beating Tupoho B 33-24.

Cullinane Junior B took out the SS3 final, winning 32-17 against Whanganui High School Junior C1. Whanganui High School B2 took third place, narrowly beating St Dominics Juniors 21-19 in their playoff.

SS4 grade gave us another close final, Whanganui Girls College A3 coming out triumphant against Whanganui High School Junior B1 23-20. High School Junior B2 took out third place, beating Collegiate Senior A3 25-21.

The SS5 final was won by Kokohuia A2, 27-14 against High School Junior C2. Third went to Girls College Blue B1, beating High School JE2 12-8.

Special mention must go to our secondary teams playing in our top Premier 3 grade. Whanganui Girls College A1 worked their way up to Premier 3, from SS1, gaining their spot in the top grade after promotion/relegation following the first round.

They finished the competition fifth overall. These tough games will stand them in good stead at the Lower North Island tournament next week. Whanganui High School A2 finished the season a commendable fourth in Premier 3.

Waimarino are new to our Whanganui competition and are a welcome addition. They had a solid win in Saturday’s Premier 3 final against Pirates A2, taking it out 27-20. They entered the competition with the aim of reaching the Premier Monday night competition, but to be able to do this, there is a clear pathway to follow.

The team needed to play and win the Premier 3 grade, which then entitles them a promotion/relegation game against the sixth-placed team in Premier 2. The winner of that game then takes the sixth spot in the Premier 2 grade for 2025. They will play High School Junior A1 this week to determine this.

The Premier 3 third place goes to Marist A3, beating High School A2 33-28 in their playoff.

Senior 1st grade saw Pirates B2 beat Kaiwhaiki Silver B1 in their final, winning 22-16. Kaierau Mt View B2 took third place, beating Marist B1 30-26.

The Senior 2nd final was another close game, Marist Green B3 beating Kaierau M&N Rehab C1 30-27. Third place went to Marist B2, beating Station United Rascals A1 23-15. The Division One winner was Kaiwhaiki Blue B2, beating Tech B2 30-23 in their final. Third went to Tech A2, winning 43-23 against Station United Misfits A2.

This season has been a first for our Mixed competition, with two teams from High School, two from Cullinane and one from Tupoho enjoying the opportunity for secondary school boys to play in our competition.

The final was played between Cullinane Juniors and High School Run It Up. The win went to Cullinane, 40-16. Cullinane College’s teacher in charge of netball, Montel Vaiao-Aki, has thoroughly enjoyed watching her male players grow and develop their skills.

“They’ve had so much fun, and are really looking forward to next season”, she said. Netball Whanganui aims to grow the male space and hopes to offer a full boys-only grade in time.

Next week is the final week of netball for our Future Ferns, who will enjoy a festival day of dress-ups, fun games and prizes.