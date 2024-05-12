St Marcellin School staff had organised to borrow the Whanganui Community Sports Trailer from Sport Whanganui.

A St Marcellin School student won a speech writing competition last year to be “Principal for the Day”.

Taniela Rasable wrote a very convincing speech about all the things he would do if he were to be the principal for the day at St Marcellin School.

On Friday, May 10, he actually got to undertake his ‘Principalship’ and help run St Marcellin School for the day. Taniela had to plan the activities he wanted to do.

Taniela Rasable with St Marcellin School principal Belinda Backwell.

On the day he checked some invoices for payment and ran some errands down at MEGA Mitre 10, where he sourced and bought plant trays for the senior class to start their bean plant life cycle project the next week.

Staff put on a special morning tea for Taniela and he had a meeting with the school’s presiding board chair, Sandy Cuff.

Next, Taniela planned some fun activities for all the students, they had a scavenger hunt and quiz, which was lots of fun. Staff had organised to borrow the Whanganui Community Sports Trailer from Sport Whanganui and all the students had lots of fun playing with all the various sporting equipment.

Taniela’s final job for the day was our school assembly and handing out ice blocks to the students as they went home.

“What a great day for all and a fantastic job as a principal by Taniela,” said Belinda Backwell, St Marcellin School principal.