And they're away – 2000 numbered ducks were dropped from the Dublin Street Bridge for the annual Plumber Dan Duck Race. Photo / Steve Carle

The winning ticket for the ninth Plumber Dan Duck Race, held on Saturday, November 30, went to a lady from Whanganui called Jo.

She went into local community social services agency Jigsaw on Monday morning to collect her $1000 prize. All proceeds from ticket sales over the years go to Jigsaw – that figure’s now close to $140,000.

Crowds formed along the riverbank of the Whanganui River to watch the Plumber Dan Duck Race.

“The tide and wind were not in our favour this year,” said Wendy Johns from Plumber Dan.

“A lot of the ducks went into the Somme Parade-side riverbank, but we managed to get a number of ducks across the line so we could have five winning tickets.