The winning ticket for the ninth Plumber Dan Duck Race, held on Saturday, November 30, went to a lady from Whanganui called Jo.
She went into local community social services agency Jigsaw on Monday morning to collect her $1000 prize. All proceeds from ticket sales over the years go to Jigsaw – that figure’s now close to $140,000.
“The tide and wind were not in our favour this year,” said Wendy Johns from Plumber Dan.
“A lot of the ducks went into the Somme Parade-side riverbank, but we managed to get a number of ducks across the line so we could have five winning tickets.