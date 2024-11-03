Advertisement
Parade marks Whanganui’s centennial city status

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
This car in the parade was made four years after Whanganui became a city. Photo/Ariel

A 10-day extravaganza on Saturday, October 26 commemorated Whanganui achieving a century of cityhood.

Whanganui was granted city status in 1924, making it the first new city in New Zealand in 50 years.

Organised by the Whanganui District Council and the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, this milestone event offered a rich tapestry of community-led activities highlighting the city’s extraordinary architecture, vibrant arts scene, and rich sporting and natural heritage.

The two main festival highlights were the Our Stories exhibition held at the iconic Whanganui War Memorial Centre and the spectacular street parade. This showcased the diversity and creativity of the community.

“The Whanganui Heritage Festival was an outstanding success, a heartfelt celebration of our community and a century since Whanganui earned its city status,” said Deputy Mayor Helen Craig.

“This milestone was more than just an historical marker - it was a vibrant celebration of our shared identity, resilience, and pride. The festival brought together the spirit of Whanganui through lively events, and stories from our past, making our collective history come alive.

“The enthusiasm and unity we saw throughout the celebration underscored what it truly means to be part of Whanganui, making this anniversary a powerful tribute to our community,” she said.

Parade photos:

