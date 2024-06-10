Outstanding double for Wanganui Harrier Club

B. Sharratt, H. Zervos, M. Bartlett and J. Daws with the Hughes Memorial Shield. Photo/M. Bartlett

What a great representative day Wanganui Harrier Club (WHC) had at the Hughes Memorial Cross Country Races in Hāwera on Saturday, June 1. Hosted annually by Hāwera Harriers, these races are held across undulating farmland adjacent to the Hāwera Showgrounds.

All club members competed to the best of their abilities and many were rewarded with age group placings.

The WHC team of Sally Gibbs (3), Bex Sharratt (5), Faith McGregor (7) and Kim Whyte (8) beat home runners from Hāwera, Stratford and New Plymouth to win the Women’s Team Trophy.

Not to be outdone by the women, Hayden Zervos (1) and Brendon Sharratt (2) won the quinella in the men’s race. They were strongly supported by Matai Bartlett (7) and Jason Daws (13), which was enough for WHC to claim the Hughes Memorial Shield (Men’s Team Trophy). In 60-odd years, never has Wanganui Harrier Club won both the men’s and women’s team titles on the same day.

Donna Strachan impressed in the Mixed Walk, finishing first overall, more than four minutes clear of her nearest rival.

WHC Members Age Grade Results:

Male 8KM Run

SM 1 Hayden Zervos 29:12, 2 Matai Bartlett 33:01

M40 1 Brendon Sharratt 30:09

M45 2 Jason Daws 36:48

M60 2 Peter Jones 44:15

Female 4KM Run

W45 1 Bex Sharratt 18:01

W50 1 Faith McGregor 22:18, 2 Kim Whyte 22:26

W55 1 Nicola Crowe 36:34

W60 1 Sally Gibbs 17:14

W65 1 Mignon Stevenson 25:18

Male 4KM Walk

5 Brendan Gibbs 34:33, 8 Malcolm Hutchins 40:49, 9 Darol Pointon 45:42

Female 4KM Walk

1 Donna Strachan 27:26

Male 3KM Run

BU14 4 George McGregor 13:19, 5 Floyd Phillips 13:36, 7 Aiden Billing 14:32

BU16 6 James McGregor 11:34, 7 Bruce McGregor 11:52

Female 3KM Run

GU14 5 Casey Sharratt 14:17

Male 2KM Run

BU10 3 Damian Barendze 15:16

BU12 2 Gerardus Barendze 10:04

Female 2KM Run

GU10 2 Vera Lambert 15:56, 3rd Serenity Barendze 16:42

GU12 3 Ohana Lambert 10:33, 5th Brooke Sharratt 10:45