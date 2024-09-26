Club members Eileen and Lindsay Owen with a Coelogyne orchid, which will be exhibited at the show. This is an easy-to-grow orchid, suitable for beginners.

The Wanganui Orchid Society is looking forward to hosting its spring show over the weekend of October 5-6. The venue this year will be the Blind Low Vision Hall, 102 Peat St (next to the netball courts).

The show will be from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday. As well as sumptuous displays of orchids at the show, there will be sales of plants – and not just orchids.

Several vendors will be selling a range of garden and house plants, including the popular bromeliads. There will be a $2 entry charge to help cover the hirage of the hall.

Orchids are incredibly diverse – they are the largest family of plants, with around 28,000 natural forms, as well as innumerable hybrids. Even people who have been interested in orchids for decades are often startled to see a totally different form. They cover the whole range of colours except true blue.

The friendly club is a way for people to get together to enjoy a shared love of orchids and to learn how to grow them in a supportive environment. The society meets on the first Tuesday of the month, from 7pm at the Forrest Lounge at Dempsey and Forrest, 208 Guyton St.