OBITUARY: Peter Robert Johnston - ‘We are indebted to these honourable people of yesteryear’

Peter Johnson contributed greatly to sport and history of Whanganui over many years.

2/2/1936 - 27/3/2024

On behalf of his four sisters: Anne, Barbara, Kathy and Julie, with assistance from Peter Head

Peter left school at 15, and joined the post office as a telegraph boy.

He rose to become head draftsman, at the Post and Telegraph head office in Wellington, on his retirement.

Peter was a keen sportsman and enthusiastic rugby player, coach, referee, and administrator.

He not only played for Kaierau and Whanganui, but was active in club rugby in Invercargill where he coached and refereed, and also for many years in Christchurch when on transfer for the Post Office.

When he retired in Wellington, he moved back to his home town Whanganui and worked in the rugby headquarters, here in Whanganui. He also worked on the tram restoration and walking tours of the city.

Peter was a researcher, historian and writer and collated many reunion books for school, sports and other activities he was involved in. His particular interest was family history and the two world wars.

He collated a database of soldiers featured on war memorials from the wider Whanganui and Waimarino districts. He researched and compiled family records of the pioneer families from which he was descended.

He was proud of his Swedish and Shetland heritage.

Ever a leader from a very young age, Peter was active in rugby, softball, swimming and lawn bowls, participating on committees and taking leadership roles in youth development.

For example, as a teenager, he was captain of the Gonville swimming club, where he organised and participated in swimming carnivals.

Peter Head, a life member of Kaierau Rugby Club, has described in his newsletter, that his involvement with Peter “was that of spending many hours researching and collating information for the production of the 1991 centennial booklet, which is still talked about as a masterpiece.

“This was a huge undertaking with many hours researching and finding old club photos. We worked alongside Noel Mahoney who was the editor of the booklet and Alan Lockett who was the club’s archivist.

“The Kaierau Rugby Club would not be the club it is today if it wasn’t for the absolute dedication of Peter and his era of workers to the club. We are indebted to these honourable people of yesteryear.”

Surely a tribute to his enthusiasm, hard work and dedication.

Peter leaves a daughter, Heather Kubiac (Whanganui) and his son Paul Johnston, in Perth Australia.