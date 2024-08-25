“Waimarie stands as a preserved piece of living heritage that celebrates the marvellous technology that once was. It’s the only coal-fired paddle steamer in the southern hemisphere,” she said.

She boasts a pretty cool steam generator - while using coal for the fuel source, she is 100% self-sufficient, and steam powers the whole vessel.

The boiler powered by coal is believed to be the only one of its kind still in use today.

The other unique aspect is the boiler, it’s believed to be the only one of its kind still in use today. Originally built in a shipyard in Poplar, London, in 1899, this type of boiler was designed for use in torpedo boats capable of reaching speeds of 32 knots.

The advantage of it is the speed of raising steam from cold - the boiler could be up to pressure within one hour. It was the first successful water tube boiler to be used in a naval vessel.

The replica boiler now in use differs from the original only at the ends where the steam drum is welded, not riveted. The original boiler was rebuilt in 1918 and again in 1936. Its replica was fitted in 1999 (100 years later).

A different perspective of the Whanganui River.

Where passengers come from

There is a diverse passenger base, with Australia and the UK providing the big numbers internationally. Recently, there has been a rise in numbers from the United States and Germany. Locally, Wellington and Manawatū are the two biggest domestic passenger sources.

“Taranaki and Auckland are showing considerable interest as it is a good day trip,” said Britton.

The upcoming opening of the Sarjeant Gallery in early November is prompting booking inquiries, as visitors coming to Whanganui that weekend are keen to add an excursion on the Waimarie to their plans.

Power for the Waimarie, apart from the paddle wheels, is provided by a steam-powered generator.

Steam whistle

Steam Rail Wanganui Incorporated had a whistle they had rebuilt, and they needed it to be tested. It was fitted onto the Waimarie for its last sailing of the season during King’s Birthday weekend. It created a sound that caused quite a stir as many locals thought a KA locomotive steam train had arrived in town.

It isn’t intended to stay on the vessel, but the team are keen to use it for special occasions - on Sunday, October 20, again on Labour weekend on October 28 and during the birthday month in January 2025.

The Waimarie is one of the oldest pieces of living heritage in Whanganui. It has an increased focus on local partnerships of local experiences using local suppliers such as Papaiti Gin, Good Bones Distilling, and Lads Brewing Company & Roots Brewing Co. as well as leveraging food suppliers.

“The Waimarie is a great platform to showcase Whanganui, where able, to profile above and beyond the traditional visitor activities, " said Britton.